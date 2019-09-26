Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 32nd save

Jansen through a scoreless and hitless inning to record his 32nd save in a 6-4 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Jansen made quick work of the Padres, facing the minimum on 11 pitches to nail down his 32nd save. With this save, Jansen became the 30th player in MLB history with 300 saves. The 31-year-old has a 5-3 record with a 3.77 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 62 innings.