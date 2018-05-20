Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records eighth save

Jansen pitched a clean ninth inning to earn his eighth save of the season on Saturday.

Jansen entered the game with a one run lead and did not allow a baserunner while closing out the win. He has now gone seven consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run and has not allowed a walk in that span. Concerns regarding his performance have quieted as a result, and he appears to have regained his status as one of best closers in the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories