Jansen allowed a walk and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Jansen got the last out of the eighth inning and then worked the ninth for his second save in as many days. The 33-year-old ended the game with quick reaction time, snaring Ke'Bryan Hayes' line drive back to the mound. Jansen has a 1.75 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 30:19 K:BB across 25.2 innings this season. He is now 14-for-16 in save chances. After Wednesday's game, manager Dave Roberts said Jansen would not be available to pitch Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. That could put Victor Gonzalez or Jimmy Nelson in line for a save chance should one arise.