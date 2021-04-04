Jansen picked up the save in Saturday's win over the Rockies. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing a walk and striking out one.

Jansen faded away during the 2020 playoffs and there was a chance he could've lost his long-time as closer, but it seems the organization is committed to him to remain as their ninth-inning guy -- and he responded in his first outing of the current campaign. Jansen recorded a five-out save and was quite sharp, tossing 14 of his 24 pitches for strikes and closing the door on the Rockies after they sniffed a potential comeback. Despite his postseason implosion in 2020, Jansen recorded a 3.33 ERA while going 11-for-13 in save opportunities last season.