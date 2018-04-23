Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records third save

Jansen picked up his third save of the season, allowing two hits and striking out two in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Nationals.

Jansen blew a save opportunity Tuesday against the Padres, but he's bounced back with two scoreless appearances since. After two blown saves early in the season, the 30-year-old closer will look to put his struggles behind him and build off his recent performance after slamming the door Sunday. He currently owns a 6.23 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 8.2 innings.