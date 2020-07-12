Jansen (undisclosed) reported to the Dodgers' camp Sunday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Jansen missed the first several days of camp, but he rejoined the team Sunday. The closer revealed that his absence was because he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms, but he's now feeling better. Jansen said Sunday that he expects to be ready for Opening Day, though he'll have less than two weeks to get ready. Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that the team hasn't considered who might fill in for Jansen if he's unavailable for the beginning of the season. The Dodgers are scheduled to open the season July 23 against the Giants.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Expected back soon•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Absent from camp•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Implies he will not opt out•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Staying ready during hiatus•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Dominating in Cactus League play•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Good velocity early on•