Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Resting Monday

Jansen won't be available to pitch Monday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen has pitched in each of the last three days, so the Dodgers have elected to give him Monday off to rest. Pedro Baez or Julio Uras may get an opportunity in a save situation should one arise, per Gurnick.

