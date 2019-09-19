Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Role as closer remains secure
Jansen is in no danger of losing his job as the Dodgers' closer, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Although Jansen blew his eighth save of the season in Wednesday's loss to Tampa Bay, manager Dave Roberts indicated after the game that he is "not entertaining" the thought of replacing the veteran closer. For what it's worth, both relievers below Jansen in the pecking order -- Pedro Baez and Joe Kelly -- have surrendered earned runs in pivotal situations over the past week. Prior to Wednesday's meltdown, Jansen had been pitching well this month, holding opponents to one run and giving up only two hits while racking up three saves in six September appearances.
