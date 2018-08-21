Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Roughed up in return

Jansen (0-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over one inning, striking out two with no walks in the Dodgers' 5-3 defeat.

The normally dominant right-hander put up an uncharacteristic stat line in his first appearance since his activation from the disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat, as he served up home runs to Jedd Gyorko and Matt Carpenter in the ninth inning and took his fourth loss of the season. He's still posting dominant numbers with a 2.44 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP even with this rough outing, so chalk this up to an outlier appearance as he works his way back from the DL stint for the time being.