Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Saves Saturday's win, eyes appearance Sunday

Jansen pitched a scoreless inning and recorded his 34th save of the season Saturday, working around a hit while striking out a batter. Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen insisted he also be available Sunday, which would be his third game in as many days, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Jansen has endured up-and-down results since returning from the disabled list with an irregular heartbeat, but his emphatically effective Saturday wrapup -- his second straight shutout appearance -- has helped him gain more confidence in his physical conditioning. He's offered himself up for a third straight day of work, but it's up to Roberts to send Jansen or another back-ender -- perhaps new acquisition Ryan Madson -- into a potential save spot. This enthusiasm is promising for Jansen's short-term outlook, though, so his fantasy shareholders should be encouraged.