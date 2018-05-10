Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Saves sixth game against Diamondbacks
Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth for his sixth save Wednesday against Arizona.
Jansen hasn't blown a save since April 17 in San Diego and has allowed just one run on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in nine innings since. He needed just nine pitches to close things out Wednesday night. It was a slow start for Jansen -- he owned an 8.10 ERA and 1.65 WHIP after that last blown save -- but he looks to be rounding back into his old form.
