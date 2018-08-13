Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Scheduled for mound work

Jansen (chest) will throw a bullpen session sometime this week, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This is encouraging news for Jansen, who landed on the disabled list last week due to an irregular heartbeat. The reliever is able to work out normally and hopes to beat his original month-long timetable, though that will likely depend on his progress in the coming weeks. Either way, it sounds like Jansen will be forced to undergo offseason surgery -- the same procedure (atrial fibrillation) he had six years ago to correct the same issue. In the meantime, it sounds like the Dodgers will go with a closer-by-committee approach with Jansen on the mend.

More News
Our Latest Stories