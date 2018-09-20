Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Secures 36th save

Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout Wednesday to get the save against the Rockies.

Jansen sent the Rockies down in order on just 11 pitches, helping cap off a crucial sweep over their NL West foes. It hasn't always been as seamless as in years past, but Jansen now has 36 saves to go along with a 2.81 ERA and 75:17 K:BB across 67.1 innings.