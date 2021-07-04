Jansen earned the save over the Nationals on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

The right-hander had to sweat a bit in the outing, as he allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base. However, Jansen bounced back with a pair of strikeouts before getting Josh Bell on a lineout to end the game. The veteran closer has gone nearly two months without a blown save and has posted a sterling 1.34 ERA overall this season. Though he is on pace for a career-worst 5.6 BB/9, Jansen is thriving by holding batters to a .111 batting average.