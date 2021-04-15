Jansen earned the save against Colorado on Wednesday, hurling a scoreless inning and allowing one walk while striking out three.

Jansen was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead. The veteran closer began his outing by walking Dom Nunez, but he took control from there, striking out each of the subsequent three batters. Following a blown save against Oakland on April 7, Jansen has bounced back with saves in each of his following two appearances. He hasn't allowed a run or a hit while registering a 5:1 K:BB over two innings during that span.