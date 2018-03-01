Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Sent home with flu, tabbed for March 9 debut
Jansen is dealing with the flu, but is expected to make his first Cactus League appearance March 9 against the Royals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The star closer is being eased into spring action as many veterans are. Jansen threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session Thursday, marking the second time he faced hitters this spring. He was sent home to rest shortly afterward however, as he came down with the flu that's been spreading around Dodgers camp according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. The 30-year-old will look to replicate the outstanding season he produced last year, as he posted a 1.32 ERA and a 14.4 K/9 to go with 41 saves.
