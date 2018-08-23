Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Serves up two-run homer

Jansen (0-5) gave up a go-ahead, two-run home run Wednesday to take the loss to St. Louis.

Called upon to pitch the top of the ninth in a tie game, Jansen allowed a single to Jedd Gyorko before Paul DeJong launched one to put the Cardinals ahead for good. It was the third homer allowed in the span of just nine batters for Jansen since his return from the disabled list (irregular heartbeat). While he may not be in peak form right now, Jansen is probably not in any real jeopardy of being removed from the ninth-inning role, even temporarily. He will almost certainly continue to close so long as he's on the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories