Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Set for Cactus League return Thursday

Jansen (hamstring) will pitch in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen said his hamstring felt fine during Monday's minor-league contest, clearing the way for him to return to Cactus League action. The issue was never thought to be anything overly serious, and barring any setbacks throughout the remainder of camp, Jansen should be good to go for the start of the season.