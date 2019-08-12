Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Set for reduced workload
Jansen will be given more scheduled days off in an effort to prepare him for the playoffs, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated that he has spoken with Jansen about reducing his workload as he tries to right the ship and put an end to his recent struggles. Jansen will retain the closer position but will yield save opportunities on scheduled off days to other relievers, with Joe Kelly and Pedro Baez first in line for such chances. With the Dodgers firmly in control of the National League West, they have plenty of room to tinker with their bullpen as they gear up for another World Series run. This includes taking steps to get Jansen back on track, as he has blown two of his previous save opportunities and has posted a career-worst 3.74 ERA in 45 games this season.
