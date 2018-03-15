Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Sharp in return to action Thursday

Jansen (hamstring) struck out one batter in a scoreless inning of work Thursday against the Royals.

Jansen appears to be over the hamstring issue that forced him to miss his previously scheduled appearance. Assuming he feels no ill effects Friday, the star closer will continue to ramp up his activity as he gears up for Opening Day. Jansen once again projects to be the top closer option this season after converting 41 of 42 save chances while posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 109:7 K:BB across 68.1 innings in 2017.