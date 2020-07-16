Jansen needed only eight pitches to retire four batters in an intrasquad game Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

In Jansen's first intrasquad appearance since joining the team at camp Sunday, the right-hander made swift work of four teammates, including a pair of league MVPs (Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger). Jansen picked up one strikeout in the efficient appearance, punching out Corey Seager on three pitches. Despite his late start to camp, Jansen should be ready to close games by Opening Day.