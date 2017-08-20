Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Shuts down Tigers for 33rd save

Jansen struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 33rd save of the season Saturday against the Tigers.

Jansen bounced back to convert his ninth straight save opportunity after allowing a run in Friday's non-save situation. The 30-year-old has only blown one save this season, and he owns an impressive 1.33 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 84:5 K:BB over 54.1 innings.