Jansen is expected to make four appearances on the mound before Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen did not report to camp until Sunday and disclosed that his absence was a result of testing positive for COVID-19, but the team nonetheless appears eager to get him geared up for the start of the regular season. Though Opening Day is only 10 days away, four exhibition appearances could be enough for Jansen to feel comfortable assuming his regular closer duties from the start of the campaign.