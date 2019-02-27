Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Spring debut coming next week

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he expects Jansen to make his Cactus League debut at some point next week, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Even in what amounted to a subpar 2018 season by his lofty standards, Jansen still delivered a 3.01 ERA, 0.99 ERA and a 38-for-42 success rate in save chances to remain one of baseball's elite end gamers. While he dealt with a recurrence of the irregular heartbeat he had experienced earlier in his career, Jansen is confident that the cardiac procedure he underwent in November will provide a permanent fix. The Dodgers still chose to exercise caution with Jansen's usage in the first two weeks of spring, but he now looks ready to test himself in a game setting after building up his arm through bullpen and live-batting practice sessions over the last couple of weeks.