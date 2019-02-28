Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Spring debut set

Jansen will make his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jansen came away from a live bullpen session with no issues Thursday, clearing the way for the reliever to make his spring debut over the weekend. The 31-year-old has been slow-played thus far in camp as the Dodgers exercise caution following his offseason heart surgery, but Jansen is still fully expected to be ready for the start of the season.