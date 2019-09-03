Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Still primary closer
Jansen is still considered the Dodgers' closer but will continue to pitch in non-save situations while occasionally yielding chances to others, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Questions about Jansen's job security have increased as his late-season struggles have mounted, though manager Dave Roberts has consistently stated his commitment to sticking with the closer. Jansen's last two outings have come in non-save situations as the team looks to provide him with more opportunities to work out of his funk before the end of the regular season. Jansen is on pace for his fewest innings pitched in four years but has already tied his career high with seven blown saves while posting a career-worst 3.76 ERA. He has converted only four of eight save opportunities while giving up nine earned runs in 16 innings since the All-Star break.
