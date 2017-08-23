Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out side en route to 34th save
Jansen struck out the side in a clean inning of work to record his 34th save of the season Tuesday against the Pirates.
Jansen was his usual dominant self in this outing, pumping in 11 of 14 pitches for strikes while making quick work of the side. Over his last 10 outings, the All-Star has allowed one run while posting an absurd 20:1 K:BB. He owns a 1.28 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP for the season.
