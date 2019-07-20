Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out side for save
Jansen earned his 24th save of the season by striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning to close out Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Jansen needed 15 pitches to whiff Harold Ramirez, Jorge Alfaro and pinch hitter Neil Walker for the save. It was his first appearance since he took the loss Tuesday versus the Phillies while trying to pitch through an injured right ankle. Jansen has had his ups and downs with a 3.63 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 39.2 innings this season, having taking four blown saves.
