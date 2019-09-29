Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out the side in save

Jansen allowed one hit but struck out the side during the ninth to earn his 33rd save of the season in a 2-0 victory against the Giants.

The 31-year-old wasn't as dominant as usual this year, which is really indicated across all of his numbers, but he did post at least 33 saves for the sixth straight season. Barring an appearance in the season finale, Jansen will finish 2019 with a 5-3 record, 33 saves, eight blown opportunities, 3.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 63 innings.