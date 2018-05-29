Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out two for 12th save

Jansen struck out two in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 12th save of the season Monday against the Phillies.

Jansen was dominant in this appearance, throwing 12 of 15 pitches for strikes as he mowed down the side in order. He's now gone 11 straight appearances without allowing a run, lowering his ERA to 2.66. Jansen has also converted 10 consecutive save opportunities.