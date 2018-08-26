Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Struggles continue

Jansen blew his fourth save of the season by giving up a solo home run to Austin Hedges during the ninth inning Saturday against the Padres. He gave up no walks or additional hits and struck out two.

Jansen has now allowed five runs and seven hits across his first three appearances since returning from an irregular heartbeat. The 31-year-old remains the Dodgers best option to close out ballgames, but has yet to really look like himself since coming off the disabled list almost a week ago.