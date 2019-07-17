Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Suffers bruised ankle in blown save
Jansen has a bruised right ankle after being hit by a comebacker in Tuesday's game at Philadelphia, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports. He was charged with the blown save after giving up four hits and three runs while recording only one out during the ninth inning.
Jansen never exited the game but sported a heavy limp in the clubhouse, and he said that it was a mistake to stay in the game since he had trouble pushing off the mound, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. The severity of the injury is not fully clear, but the Dodgers seem likely to avoid utilizing the 31-year-old for a day or two, at least.
