Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Surrenders homer, picks up save

Jansen allowed a run in a five-out save Thursday against the Pirates. He notched two strikeouts and no walks over 22 pitches.

The closer's lone blemish came on a cutter he left over the heart of the plate, which Francisco Cervelli then deposited into the left-field stands. Otherwise, Jansen looked sharp, throwing 17 of his 22 pitches for strikes while allowing no walks and just the one hit. Jansen's pitch efficiency could allow him to be available out of the bullpen Friday should a save opportunity arise.