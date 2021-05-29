Jansen (0-2) lost Friday's 8-5 match with the Giants, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk with a strikeout in 0.2 innings.

Jansen was brought in for the 10th inning but allowed inherited runner Steven Duggar to before giving up an Evan Longoria two-RBI double before being removed with two outs. The blowup outing was Jansen's first of the campaign as he had allowed only three runs on the season prior to Friday and he remains a quality closer option.