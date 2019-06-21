Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Sweats out 22nd save
Jansen earned a save against the Giants on Thursday, completing one inning and giving up one run on two hits and one walk.
Jansen was certainly expecting a night off after the Dodgers entered the ninth inning with a 9-4 lead, but a string of three consecutive San Francisco baserunners to lead off the inning netted two runs and resulted in Jansen being called upon to close out the victory. He responded by allowing an additional three straight hitters to reach base on a pair of singles and a walk, but managed to squeeze out the save by the skin of his teeth by inducing an incredibly close out at third base that was deemed inconclusive by replay officials followed by a pair of deep flyouts. Despite a 3.52 ERA this season, Jansen ranks second in the majors with 22 saves and is on pace to surpass the 40-save mark for the fourth time in his career.
