Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Tagged for another home run

Jansen pitched one inning in a non-save situation Saturday, giving up one run on a solo homer.

Jansen entered the game with the Dodgers trailing by a run in the eighth inning and promptly served up a leadoff home run to Eduardo Escobar. The three-time All-Star has now allowed three long balls in his last eight innings and has notched only one save in four opportunities during that span. Manager Dave Roberts recently reaffirmed his commitment to keeping the 31-year-old in the closer position despite Jansen's uncharacteristic struggles this season.

