Jansen recorded his 10th save in Thursday's 3-2 win over Arizona, pitching a clean ninth with two strikeouts.
Jansen made quick work of Josh Reddick, David Peralta and Nick Ahmed to torment the Diamondbacks with yet another save, his third of the four game series. After blowing a save May fifth, Jansen has rebounded with scoreless appearances and five saves while allowing only four base runners with 10 strikeouts.
