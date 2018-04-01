Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Throws bullpen to work on mechanics

Jansen threw a bullpen session Saturday to work on his mechanics and acknowledges he must improve the velocity on his cutter, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Despite taking the loss Friday after allowing a home run to the Giants' Joe Panik, the elite closer told Vassegh he was confident about regaining the typical heat on the pitch, which clocked at 93.3 mph on average last season. Fantasy players can breathe a bit knowing Jansen revealed he's planning to address this flaw, but they should watch how he works over his next few appearances to check if he's succeeding.