Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Throws off mound

Jansen (irregular heartbeat) threw off the mound Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen was expected to be out for a month when he was placed on the disabled list back on Aug. 10. The fact that he's resumed throwing indicates that he could be ahead of that timeline, but his timetable won't become clear until after Monday's cardiologist visit.

