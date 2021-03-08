Jansen completed one scoreless inning in Sunday's Cactus League contest against Texas, allowing one hit. He did not issue any walks or collect any strikeouts.

Jansen had some issues with his mechanics late last week that resulted in a delay in his next trip to the mound, but those problems didn't appear to surface Sunday. Jansen allowed a one-out single in his lone frame but otherwise had a smooth outing, throwing 12 total pitches (seven for strikes). Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, the veteran closer touched the low 90s in the appearance, just a tick below his average velocity last season. Jansen no longer comes without risk, but he should have adequate opportunity to prove that he can still thrive in a ninth-inning role for one of baseball's best teams.