Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Unavailable due to illness

Jansen won't be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's game against Colorado because of an illness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Jansen is under the weather, so the Dodgers will hold him out as a precaution in the series opener. Expect the 30-year-old closer to return to action sometime within the next few days. Jansen last pitched Wednesday against Oakland, as he notched his 32nd save of the season in a scoreless ninth frame.