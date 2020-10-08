Jansen won't be available to pitch during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Thursday after pitching during the past two games, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen pitched on two consecutive nights to begin the series, including a 30-pitch outing Wednesday as he nearly blew the save. As a result, manager Dave Roberts indicated that he won't pitch during the third game as the Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead over San Diego. Roberts said that Thursday's closer will be based on matchups if the Dodgers have a save opportunity. However, Jansen could certainly be available for the rest of the NLDS if the series continues, even though Roberts didn't commit to using the right-hander as the closer going forward.