Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Unavailable Monday

Jansen won't pitch Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The closer has worked three straight days, so the Dodgers will give him a day off for this Monday matchup with the Braves, per Gurnick. Pedro Baez or Scott Alexander are possible candidates who could get the nod to close it out if a save situation arises.

