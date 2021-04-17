Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen is unavailable to pitch Saturday at San Diego, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old threw 26 pitches and allowed one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts over 1.1 innings Friday in a non-save situation, so he won't be available for Saturday's contest. Corey Knebel has two saves and three holds through seven appearances this season and is the likely option to fill in for Jansen as the closer.