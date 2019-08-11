Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Unavailable Sunday

Jansen will be unavailable Sunday against the Diamondbacks due to recent usage, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

He pitched an inning on Friday and another inning Saturday, so this is hardly surprising. Jansen recently received a vote of confidence from manager Dave Roberts, so he is still the Dodgers' closer. However, if a save opportunity arises Sunday it could go to any number of relievers, with Joe Kelly and Pedro Baez seemingly the most likely options.