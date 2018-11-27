Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Undergoes successful surgery

Jansen (chest) is doing well and is expected to be ready for spring training after undergoing surgery on his heart Monday.

Jansen went under the knife to fix an irregular heartbeat that caused him trouble during the 2018 season. The procedure went as expected, and the 31-year-old closer remains on pace to take the field for spring training and to be ready for Opening Day.

