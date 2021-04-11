Jansen did not receive the save opportunity Friday in the Dodgers' home opener versus Washington because he had pitched twice in the previous three days, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Cory Knebel was summoned in the ninth inning Friday with the Dodgers holding onto a one-run lead. That opportunity would typically go to Jansen, but manager Dave Roberts made it clear that the veteran closer wasn't passed over for performance reasons, explaining "He's [Jansen's] in the same bucket as all our pitchers, as far as workload." Though Knebel converted the save and Jansen has been shaky so far this season, it's probably premature to to expect a change in the ninth-inning role. However, it seems likely that Jansen won't be taxed early in the campaign, potentially opening save opportunities for Knebel, Blake Treinen and Victor Gonzalez.