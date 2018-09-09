Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will join team in Cincinnati

Jansen (chest) is flying to Cincinnati on Sunday to rejoin the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers finish up their series at Colorado on Sunday, and Jansen will rejoin the team as expected Monday. The 30-year-old should step back into the closer's role for the Dodgers final few weeks of the regular season.

