Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will miss weekend series

Jansen will not travel with the Dodgers for their weekend series in Colorado, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jansen will follow his cardiologist's advice and not go to Denver, the place where the symptoms of his irregular heartbeat first popped up. He's expected to rejoin the team Monday in Cincinnati. The Dodgers don't have a clear secondary option in Jansen's absence, but Kenta Maeda and Ryan Madson seem like the most likely candidates to pick up a save.