Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will miss weekend series
Jansen will not travel with the Dodgers for their weekend series in Colorado, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Jansen will follow his cardiologist's advice and not go to Denver, the place where the symptoms of his irregular heartbeat first popped up. He's expected to rejoin the team Monday in Cincinnati. The Dodgers don't have a clear secondary option in Jansen's absence, but Kenta Maeda and Ryan Madson seem like the most likely candidates to pick up a save.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: May be held out vs. Rockies•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Saves Saturday's win, eyes appearance Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets back on track with save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Continues to serve as closer•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Recent struggles continue•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will not pitch Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...