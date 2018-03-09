Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will not pitch Friday
Jansen (illness) will not take the mound during Friday's spring game as previously scheduled, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
The Dodgers didn't specify why Jansen wouldn't take the mound but it likely has something to do with an illness that he continues to recover from. Barring an unexpected injury of some sort, there shouldn't be much concern for Jansen's availability moving forward as he's likely to pitch in the coming days.
